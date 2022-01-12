Brazos County reports 323 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday; 58 hospitalized

Brazos County health officials reported 323 new cases of COVID-19 among county residents Wednesday.
The number of active COVID-19 cases in Brazos County continued to rise to near-record highs amid a surge in omicron infections, climbing to 2,820 on Wednesday. The county’s all-time high for active cases was 2,966 on Sept. 30. Brazos County reported 123 active cases of the virus on Nov. 5, which was the lowest number of active cases in 2021.
Health officials said 4,812 cases of the virus reported by health care systems and testing centers were awaiting confirmation Wednesday.
Brazos County officials have confirmed 36,980 cases of COVID-19 in the county since the pandemic began in March 2020.
A Texas A&M University website said the number of active, self-reported cases of the virus among students, faculty members and staff was 742 as of Sunday, the last date for which figures were posted. The university’s spring semester starts Jan. 18.
Officials with the Brazos County Health District said 33,792 cases were considered recovered as of Wednesday; health officials classify all cases older than two weeks as recovered.
Fifty-eight Brazos County residents were hospitalized Wednesday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus.
The percentage of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 in the state’s Trauma Service Area N — Brazos County and six surrounding counties — was 21.88% on Monday, the last date for which figures were reported. Other counties in the Brazos Valley region are Burleson, Robertson, Grimes, Madison, Washington and Leon.
Brazos County’s positivity rate — the percent of positive cases to tests — was 8.04% on Wednesday.
Health officials said 460,183 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.
There were 38 new probable COVID-19 cases reported in Brazos County on Tuesday. To date, health officials have reported 5,898 total probable cases.
To date, 368 Brazos County residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19, according to health department figures. No virus-related deaths have been reported in Brazos County since Dec. 11.