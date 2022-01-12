Brazos County reports 323 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday; 58 hospitalized

Brazos County health officials reported 323 new cases of COVID-19 among county residents Wednesday.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Brazos County continued to rise to near-record highs amid a surge in omicron infections, climbing to 2,820 on Wednesday. The county’s all-time high for active cases was 2,966 on Sept. 30. Brazos County reported 123 active cases of the virus on Nov. 5, which was the lowest number of active cases in 2021.

Health officials said 4,812 cases of the virus reported by health care systems and testing centers were awaiting confirmation Wednesday.

Brazos County officials have confirmed 36,980 cases of COVID-19 in the county since the pandemic began in March 2020.

A Texas A&M University website said the number of active, self-reported cases of the virus among students, faculty members and staff was 742 as of Sunday, the last date for which figures were posted. The university’s spring semester starts Jan. 18.

Officials with the Brazos County Health District said 33,792 cases were considered recovered as of Wednesday; health officials classify all cases older than two weeks as recovered.