Brazos County reports 32 new COVID-19 cases Monday

Brazos County health officials reported 32 new COVID-19 cases among county residents on Monday.

The number of active cases in the county dropped to 851 over the weekend. Health officials said 1,242 cases of the virus reported by health care systems and testing centers were awaiting confirmation Monday.

Brazos County officials have confirmed 32,819 cases of COVID-19 in the county since the pandemic began more than a year ago.

Officials with the Brazos County Health District said 31,618 cases were considered recovered as of Monday; health officials classify all cases older than two weeks as recovered.

Sixteen Brazos County residents were hospitalized Monday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, officials said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The percentage of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 in the state’s Trauma Service Area N — Brazos County and six surrounding counties — was 8%. Other counties in the Brazos Valley region are Burleson, Robertson, Grimes, Madison, Washington and Leon.

Brazos County’s positivity rate — the percent of positive cases to tests — was 8.32% on Monday.