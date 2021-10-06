Brazos County reports 318 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday; active cases continue decline

Brazos County health officials reported 318 new cases of COVID-19 among county residents on Wednesday as active cases of the virus continued to decline.

The number of active cases in the county fell to 2,603 on Wednesday after hitting an all-time high of 2,966 on Sept. 30. Health officials said 1,466 cases of the virus reported by health care systems and testing centers were awaiting confirmation Wednesday.

Brazos County officials have confirmed 32,458 cases of COVID-19 in the county since the pandemic began more than a year ago.

Officials with the Brazos County Health District said 29,521 cases were considered recovered as of Wednesday; health officials classify all cases older than two weeks as recovered.

Thirty Brazos County residents were hospitalized Wednesday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, officials said.

The percentage of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 in the state’s Trauma Service Area N — Brazos County and six surrounding counties — was 14.7% on Monday, the last date for which numbers were reported by the state. Other counties in the Brazos Valley region are Burleson, Robertson, Grimes, Madison, Washington and Leon.