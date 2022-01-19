Brazos County reports 315 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday; 56 hospitalized

Brazos County health officials reported 315 new cases of COVID-19 among county residents on Wednesday.
The number of active COVID-19 cases in Brazos County continued to rise to an all-time high amid a surge in omicron infections, climbing to 3,326 on Wednesday.
Health officials said 6,358 cases of the virus reported by health care systems and testing centers were awaiting confirmation Wednesday.
A Texas A&M University website said the number of active, self-reported cases of the virus among students, faculty members and staff was 960 as of Sunday, the last date for which figures were posted. Classes for the spring semester started Tuesday.
Brazos County officials have confirmed 38,547 cases of COVID-19 in the county since the pandemic began in March 2020. Officials with the Brazos County Health District said 34,851 cases were considered recovered as of Wednesday.
Fifty-six Brazos County residents were hospitalized Wednesday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus.
The percentage of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 in the state’s Trauma Service Area N — Brazos County and six surrounding counties — was 23.16% as of Monday, the last date for which figures were reported. Other counties in the Brazos Valley region are Burleson, Robertson, Grimes, Madison, Washington and Leon.
Brazos County’s positivity rate — the percent of positive cases to tests — was 8.17% on Wednesday.
Health officials said 472,098 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.
There were 12 new probable COVID-19 cases reported in Brazos County on Wednesday. To date, health officials have reported 6,120 total probable cases.
To date, 370 Brazos County residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19, according to health department figures.