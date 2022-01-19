Brazos County reports 315 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday; 56 hospitalized

Brazos County health officials reported 315 new cases of COVID-19 among county residents on Wednesday.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Brazos County continued to rise to an all-time high amid a surge in omicron infections, climbing to 3,326 on Wednesday.

Health officials said 6,358 cases of the virus reported by health care systems and testing centers were awaiting confirmation Wednesday.

A Texas A&M University website said the number of active, self-reported cases of the virus among students, faculty members and staff was 960 as of Sunday, the last date for which figures were posted. Classes for the spring semester started Tuesday.

Brazos County officials have confirmed 38,547 cases of COVID-19 in the county since the pandemic began in March 2020. Officials with the Brazos County Health District said 34,851 cases were considered recovered as of Wednesday.

Fifty-six Brazos County residents were hospitalized Wednesday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus.