Brazos County reports 31 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday; active cases drop over weekend

Brazos County health officials reported 31 new COVID-19 cases among county residents Tuesday.

With Tuesday’s new cases, the county’s total number of cases recorded since the pandemic began rose to 23,516.

Of those, 157 cases were active Tuesday, a decrease of 28 over the holiday weekend. This is the fewest number of active cases in the county since May 16, 2020.

Officials said 23,107 cases are considered recovered. Health officials classify all cases older than two weeks as recovered.

The percentage of patients with COVID-19 in the state’s Trauma Service Area N — Brazos County and six surrounding counties — was 3.67% on Tuesday. Other counties in the region are Burleson, Robertson, Grimes, Madison, Washington and Leon.

Brazos County’s positivity rate — the percent of positive cases to tests — was 8.87% on Tuesday. Health officials said 262,019 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.