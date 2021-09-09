Brazos County reports 304 new COVID-19 cases Thursday; active cases rise over 1,500

The number of active COVID-19 cases among Brazos County residents surpassed 1,500 for the first time since February on Thursday as health officials reported 304 new cases. It was the highest number of new cases reported in a single day since the pandemic began.

Health officials said 3,155 cases of the virus reported by health care systems and testing centers were awaiting confirmation Thursday.

County health officials have confirmed 27,723 cases of COVID-19 in the county since the pandemic began more than a year ago. Of those, 1,509 cases were active on Thursday.

Officials with the Brazos County Health District said 25,916 cases were considered recovered as of Thursday; health officials classify all cases older than two weeks as recovered.

Forty-nine Brazos County residents were hospitalized Thursday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, officials said.

The percentage of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 in the state’s Trauma Service Area N — Brazos County and six surrounding counties — was 26.43% on Tuesday, the last day for which figures were reported by the state. Other counties in the Brazos Valley region are Burleson, Robertson, Grimes, Madison, Washington and Leon.