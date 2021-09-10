Brazos County reports 3 deaths, 177 new COVID-19 cases Friday

Brazos County health officials reported three new virus-related deaths and 177 new cases of COVID-19 among county residents on Friday.
The latest deaths were a man in his 50s, a man in his 70s and a woman in her 60s. No other details about the people were released, per the Brazos County Health District’s policy on patient privacy.
To date, 300 Brazos County residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19, according to health department figures.
Health officials said 3,277 cases of the virus reported by health care systems and testing centers were awaiting confirmation Friday.
A Texas A&M University website said there were 1,413 active, self-reported cases of the virus among students, faculty members and staff as of Tuesday, the last date for which figures were posted.
County health officials have confirmed 27,900 cases of COVID-19 in the county since the pandemic began more than a year ago. Of those, 1,543 cases were active on Friday.
Officials with the Brazos County Health District said 26,057 cases were considered recovered as of Friday; health officials classify all cases older than two weeks as recovered.
Fifty-one Brazos County residents were hospitalized Friday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, officials said.
The percentage of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 in the state’s Trauma Service Area N — Brazos County and six surrounding counties — was 25.04% on Thursday, the last day for which figures were reported by the state. Other counties in the Brazos Valley region are Burleson, Robertson, Grimes, Madison, Washington and Leon.
There were 146 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the seven-county Brazos Valley region on Friday, including 19 patients who had been admitted in the past 24 hours, according to the Department of State Health Services. No intensive care unit beds were available in the region. Of the 583 staffed hospital beds in the region, 28 were available Friday, according to state figures.
Across the state, 13,422 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients were hospitalized Friday.
Brazos County’s positivity rate — the percent of positive cases to tests — was 8.08% on Friday.
Health officials said 345,134 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.
There were six new probable COVID-19 cases reported in Brazos County on Friday. To date, health officials have reported 4,624 total probable cases.
Brazos Valley
The DSHS reported 2,394 cases in Burleson County on Friday, an increase of 11 cases from the day before. Of those, 193 were active; 55 Burleson County residents have died since the pandemic began, according to state figures.
Grimes County on Friday reported 4,278 cases, according to the DSHS website, an increase of 34 cases from the number reported Thursday. There have been 80 Grimes County residents who have died from the virus, and 322 cases were reported as active Friday.
According to the DSHS, Leon County reported 1,660 cases on Friday, 12 more than the day before. Officials said 258 cases were active; 52 deaths have been attributed to the virus in the county.
Madison County reported 2,001 cases on Friday, 13 more than the prior day. Of those, 141 cases were active and 37 virus-related deaths have been reported, according to DSHS figures.
Milam County reported 1,921 cases on Friday, the same number as the day before. Of those, 269 cases were active. Sixty-three Milam County residents have died from the virus, according to the state.
In Robertson County, there were 2,210 cases on Friday, six more than the day before; 200 cases were active. There have been 55 deaths attributed to the virus, state officials reported.
Washington County was reporting 4,228 cases on Friday, an increase of 16 from the day before. Of those, 338 were active. State figures show 107 Washington County residents have died after contracting the virus.
Statewide
On Friday, 19,486 new cases of COVID-19 and 400 virus-related deaths were reported in Texas.
The total number of COVID-19 cases reported in the state was nearly 3.2 million, according to state figures.
State officials said 58,332 Texans have died of COVID-19 as of Friday.