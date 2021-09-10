Brazos County reports 3 deaths, 177 new COVID-19 cases Friday

Grimes County on Friday reported 4,278 cases, according to the DSHS website, an increase of 34 cases from the number reported Thursday. There have been 80 Grimes County residents who have died from the virus, and 322 cases were reported as active Friday.

According to the DSHS, Leon County reported 1,660 cases on Friday, 12 more than the day before. Officials said 258 cases were active; 52 deaths have been attributed to the virus in the county.

Madison County reported 2,001 cases on Friday, 13 more than the prior day. Of those, 141 cases were active and 37 virus-related deaths have been reported, according to DSHS figures.

Milam County reported 1,921 cases on Friday, the same number as the day before. Of those, 269 cases were active. Sixty-three Milam County residents have died from the virus, according to the state.

In Robertson County, there were 2,210 cases on Friday, six more than the day before; 200 cases were active. There have been 55 deaths attributed to the virus, state officials reported.

Washington County was reporting 4,228 cases on Friday, an increase of 16 from the day before. Of those, 338 were active. State figures show 107 Washington County residents have died after contracting the virus.

Statewide