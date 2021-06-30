 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Brazos County reports 3 deaths, 17 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday
0 comments
alert top story

Brazos County reports 3 deaths, 17 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Brazos County Health Department

A Texas A&M student who may have contracted novel coronavirus after traveling to China has entered into voluntary isolation and is showing signs of improvement, a Brazos County health official said Thursday.

 Katy Barber/The Eagle

Brazos County health officials reported 17 new COVID-19 cases and three virus-related deaths among county residents on Wednesday.

To date, 263 Brazos County residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19, according to health department figures. The latest deaths were two men in their 50s and a man in his 70s. All three were hospitalized.

With the new cases, the county’s total number of cases recorded since the pandemic began rose to 23,904.

Of those, 158 cases were active Wednesday, five fewer than the day before. Officials said 23,483 cases are considered recovered. Health officials classify all cases older than two weeks as recovered.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

A return to the classroom is never easy, but some kids today are having to contend with over a years-long separation from school. An expert shares his tips on how to ease the return to normalcy for kids who are anxious about their return to in-person learning. Source by: Stringr

Fourteen Brazos County residents were hospitalized Wednesday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, officials said, which is one more than the day before.

The percentage of patients with COVID-19 in the state’s Trauma Service Area N — Brazos County and six surrounding counties — was 5.63% on Wednesday. Other counties in the region are Burleson, Robertson, Grimes, Madison, Washington and Leon counties.

Brazos County’s positivity rate — the percent of positive cases to tests — was 8.75% on Wednesday. Health officials said 273,160 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.

There were eight new probable COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday. To date, health officials have reported 4,110 total probable cases. Of those, 16 were considered active, and 4,094 were recovered. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen, or rapid, test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tuskegee relatives promote vaccines in ad campaign

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Bryan man gets 18 years in prison in car burglaries
Crime News

Bryan man gets 18 years in prison in car burglaries

According to the Brazos County District Attorney's Office, Skylar Burrell, 31, entered the plea Wednesday to six charges of burglary of a vehicle with previous convictions, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, evading arrest with a vehicle and theft of a firearm.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert