Brazos County reports 3 deaths, 17 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday

Brazos County health officials reported 17 new COVID-19 cases and three virus-related deaths among county residents on Wednesday.

To date, 263 Brazos County residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19, according to health department figures. The latest deaths were two men in their 50s and a man in his 70s. All three were hospitalized.

With the new cases, the county’s total number of cases recorded since the pandemic began rose to 23,904.

Of those, 158 cases were active Wednesday, five fewer than the day before. Officials said 23,483 cases are considered recovered. Health officials classify all cases older than two weeks as recovered.

Fourteen Brazos County residents were hospitalized Wednesday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, officials said, which is one more than the day before.

The percentage of patients with COVID-19 in the state’s Trauma Service Area N — Brazos County and six surrounding counties — was 5.63% on Wednesday. Other counties in the region are Burleson, Robertson, Grimes, Madison, Washington and Leon counties.