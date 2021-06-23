Brazos County reports 3 deaths, 13 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday

Brazos County health officials reported 13 new COVID-19 cases and three virus-related deaths among county residents on Wednesday.

To date, 260 Brazos County residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19, according to health department figures. The latest deaths were a man in his 30s, a woman in her 60s and a man in his 60s.

With the new cases, the county’s total number of cases recorded since the pandemic began rose to 23,823.

Of those, 161 cases were active Wednesday, seven fewer than the day before. Officials said 23,402 cases are considered recovered. Health officials classify all cases older than two weeks as recovered.

Thirteen Brazos County residents were hospitalized Wednesday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, officials said, which is the same as the day before.

The percentage of patients with COVID-19 in the state’s Trauma Service Area N — Brazos County and six surrounding counties — was 5.99% on Wednesday. Other counties in the region are Burleson, Robertson, Grimes, Madison, Washington and Leon counties.