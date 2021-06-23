 Skip to main content
Brazos County reports 3 deaths, 13 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday
breaking

Brazos County reports 3 deaths, 13 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday

Brazos County Health Department
Eagle file photo

Brazos County health officials reported 13 new COVID-19 cases and three virus-related deaths among county residents on Wednesday.

To date, 260 Brazos County residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19, according to health department figures. The latest deaths were a man in his 30s, a woman in her 60s and a man in his 60s.

With the new cases, the county’s total number of cases recorded since the pandemic began rose to 23,823.

Of those, 161 cases were active Wednesday, seven fewer than the day before. Officials said 23,402 cases are considered recovered. Health officials classify all cases older than two weeks as recovered.

Thirteen Brazos County residents were hospitalized Wednesday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, officials said, which is the same as the day before.

The percentage of patients with COVID-19 in the state’s Trauma Service Area N — Brazos County and six surrounding counties — was 5.99% on Wednesday. Other counties in the region are Burleson, Robertson, Grimes, Madison, Washington and Leon counties.

Brazos County’s positivity rate — the percent of positive cases to tests — was 8.78% on Wednesday. Health officials said 271,394 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.

There were no new probable COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday. To date, health officials have reported 4,096 total probable cases. Of those, two were considered active, and 4,094 were recovered. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen, or rapid, test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test.

