Brazos County reports 3 deaths, 12 new COVID-19 cases Friday; active cases drop below 200

Brazos County health officials reported 12 new cases of COVID-19 and three virus-related deaths among county residents on Friday.

To date, 257 Brazos County residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19, according to health department figures. The latest deaths were a man in his 50s, a woman in her 50s, and a man in his 70s. All three were hospitalized.

With Friday’s new cases, the county’s overall number of cases recorded since the pandemic began rose to 23,766.

Of those, 191 cases were active Friday, a decrease of 12 from the day before. The county’s number of active cases dropped below 200 for the first time since June 4. Officials said 23,318 cases are considered recovered. Health department officials consider all cases older than two weeks to be recovered.

Thirteen Brazos County residents were hospitalized Friday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, officials said, which is the same as the day before.

The percentage of hospitalized patients in the state’s Trauma Service Area N with COVID-19 on Friday was 6.84%. Other counties in that region are Burleson, Robertson, Grimes, Madison, Washington and Leon counties.