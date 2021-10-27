Brazos County reports 29 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday; active cases drop below 300

Brazos County health officials reported 29 new cases of COVID-19 among county residents on Wednesday as the number of active cases of the virus fell below 300 for the first time since July 22.

The number of actives cases on Wednesday was 288. County health officials said 197 cases of the virus reported by health care systems and testing centers were awaiting confirmation Wednesday.

Brazos County officials have confirmed 32,974 cases of COVID-19 in the county since the pandemic began more than a year ago.

Officials with the Brazos County Health District said 32,332 cases were considered recovered as of Wednesday; health officials classify all cases older than two weeks as recovered.

Six Brazos County residents were hospitalized Wednesday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, officials said.

The percentage of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 in the state’s Trauma Service Area N — Brazos County and six surrounding counties — was 5.03% on Monday, the last date for which figures were reported. Other counties in the Brazos Valley region are Burleson, Robertson, Grimes, Madison, Washington and Leon.

Brazos County’s positivity rate — the percent of positive cases to tests — was 8.24% on Wednesday.