Brazos County reports 29 new COVID-19 cases Thursday

Brazos County health officials reported 29 new cases of the virus among county residents on Thursday.

The number of active cases in Brazos County was 143 on Thursday, up from 130 the day before. County health officials said 71 cases of the virus reported by health care systems and testing centers were awaiting confirmation Thursday.

Brazos County officials have confirmed 33,133 cases of COVID-19 in the county since the pandemic began more than a year ago.

A Texas A&M University website said the number of active, self-reported cases of the virus among students, faculty members and staff had dropped to 34 as of Monday, the last date for which figures were posted. The latest figures were down from a high of 1,635 cases reported on campus Sept. 10.

Officials with the Brazos County Health District said 32,627 cases were considered recovered as of Thursday; health officials classify all cases older than two weeks as recovered.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Three Brazos County residents were hospitalized Thursday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, officials said.