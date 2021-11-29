Brazos County reports 29 new COVID-19 cases Monday

Brazos County health officials reported 29 new cases of COVID-19 among county residents Monday.

The number of active cases in Brazos County was 176 on Monday, down from 222 before the Thanksgiving holiday.

Brazos County officials have confirmed 33,355 cases of COVID-19 in the county since the pandemic began more than a year ago.

A Texas A&M University website said the number of active, self-reported cases of the virus among students, faculty members and staff was 29 as of Friday, the last date for which figures were posted.

Officials with the Brazos County Health District said 32,815 cases were considered recovered as of Monday; health officials classify all cases older than two weeks as recovered.

Three Brazos County residents were hospitalized Monday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, officials said.

Brazos County’s positivity rate — the percent of positive cases to tests — was 8.02% on Monday.

Health officials said 417,312 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.