 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Brazos County reports 28 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday
0 comments
alert top story

Brazos County reports 28 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Brazos County Health Department
Eagle file photo

Brazos County health officials reported 28 new COVID-19 cases among county residents Tuesday.

With Tuesday’s new cases, the county’s total number of cases recorded since the pandemic began rose to 24,041.

Of those, 154 cases were active Tuesday, an increase of three from Monday. Officials said 23,624 cases are considered recovered. Health officials classify all cases older than two weeks as recovered.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Eighteen Brazos County residents were hospitalized Tuesday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, officials said, which is three more than the day before.

The percentage of patients with COVID-19 in the state’s Trauma Service Area N — Brazos County and six surrounding counties — was 7.22% on Tuesday. Other counties in the region are Burleson, Robertson, Grimes, Madison, Washington and Leon.

Brazos County’s positivity rate — the percent of positive cases to tests — was 8.68% on Tuesday. Health officials said 276,827 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.

There were no new probable COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday. To date, health officials have reported 4,132 total probable cases. Of those, 30 were considered active, and 4,102 were recovered. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen, or rapid, test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test.

To date, 263 Brazos County residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19, according to health department figures.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tense scenes in ransacked South Africa supermarket

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert