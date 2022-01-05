Brazos County reports 275 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday; 32 hospitalized

Brazos County health officials reported 275 new cases of COVID-19 among county residents Wednesday.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County continued to rise, climbing to 1,374 from 123 on Nov. 5, which was the all-time low for the year. Health officials said 2,296 cases of the virus reported by health care systems and testing centers were awaiting confirmation Wednesday.

Brazos County officials have confirmed 35,221 cases of COVID-19 in the county since the pandemic began in March 2020.

A Texas A&M University website said the number of active, self-reported cases of the virus among students, faculty members and staff was 297 as of Sunday, the last date for which figures were posted.

Officials with the Brazos County Health District said 33,479 cases were considered recovered as of Wednesday; health officials classify all cases older than two weeks as recovered.

Thirty-two Brazos County residents were hospitalized Wednesday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, officials said.