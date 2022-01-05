Brazos County reports 275 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday; 32 hospitalized

Brazos County health officials reported 275 new cases of COVID-19 among county residents Wednesday.
The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County continued to rise, climbing to 1,374 from 123 on Nov. 5, which was the all-time low for the year. Health officials said 2,296 cases of the virus reported by health care systems and testing centers were awaiting confirmation Wednesday.
Brazos County officials have confirmed 35,221 cases of COVID-19 in the county since the pandemic began in March 2020.
A Texas A&M University website said the number of active, self-reported cases of the virus among students, faculty members and staff was 297 as of Sunday, the last date for which figures were posted.
Officials with the Brazos County Health District said 33,479 cases were considered recovered as of Wednesday; health officials classify all cases older than two weeks as recovered.
Thirty-two Brazos County residents were hospitalized Wednesday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, officials said.
The percentage of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 in the state’s Trauma Service Area N — Brazos County and six surrounding counties — was 12.31% on Monday, the last date for which figures were reported. Other counties in the Brazos Valley region are Burleson, Robertson, Grimes, Madison, Washington and Leon.
Brazos County’s positivity rate — the percent of positive cases to tests — was 7.88% on Wednesday.
Health officials said 446,750 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.
There were two new probable COVID-19 cases reported in Brazos County on Wednesday. To date, health officials have reported 5,843 total probable cases.
To date, 368 Brazos County residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19, according to health department figures.