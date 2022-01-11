Brazos County reports 272 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday; 51 hospitalized

Brazos County health officials reported 272 new cases of COVID-19 among county residents Tuesday.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Brazos County continued to rise amid a surge in omicron infections, climbing to 2,667 on Tuesday. The county’s all-time high for active cases was 2,966 on Sept. 30. Brazos County reported 123 active cases of the virus on Nov. 5, which was the lowest number of active cases in all of 2021.

Health officials said 4,181 cases of the virus reported by health care systems and testing centers were awaiting confirmation Tuesday.

Brazos County officials have confirmed 36,657 cases of COVID-19 in the county since the pandemic began in March 2020.

A Texas A&M University website said the number of active, self-reported cases of the virus among students, faculty members and staff was 744 as of Saturday, the last date for which figures were posted. The university’s spring semester starts Jan. 18.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Officials with the Brazos County Health District said 33,622 cases were considered recovered as of Tuesday; health officials classify all cases older than two weeks as recovered.