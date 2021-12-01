Brazos County reports 27 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday

Brazos County health officials reported 27 new cases of COVID-19 among county residents Wednesday.

Brazos County officials have confirmed 33,406 cases of COVID-19 in the county since the pandemic began more than a year ago. The number of active cases in Brazos County was 189 on Wednesday.

A Texas A&M University website said the number of active, self-reported cases of the virus among students, faculty members and staff was 25 as of Sunday, the last date for which figures were posted.

Officials with the Brazos County Health District said 32,853 cases were considered recovered as of Wednesday; health officials classify all cases older than two weeks as recovered.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Four Brazos County residents were hospitalized Wednesday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, officials said.

The percentage of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 in the state’s Trauma Service Area N — Brazos County and six surrounding counties — was 2.31% on Monday, the last date for which figures were reported. Other counties in the Brazos Valley region are Burleson, Robertson, Grimes, Madison, Washington and Leon.

Brazos County’s positivity rate — the percent of positive cases to tests — was 7.97% on Wednesday.