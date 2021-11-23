 Skip to main content
Brazos County reports 27 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday
1 comment
Brazos County reports 27 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday

Brazos County daily COVID-19 cases

Brazos County health officials reported 27 new cases of COVID-19 among county residents Tuesday.

The number of active cases in Brazos County was 223 on Tuesday. County health officials said no cases of the virus reported by health care systems and testing centers were awaiting confirmation Tuesday.

Brazos County officials have confirmed 33,304 cases of COVID-19 in the county since the pandemic began more than a year ago.

A Texas A&M University website said the number of active, self-reported cases of the virus among students, faculty members and staff was 36 as of Saturday, the last date for which figures were posted.

Officials with the Brazos County Health District said 32,718 cases were considered recovered as of Tuesday; health officials classify all cases older than two weeks as recovered.

Three Brazos County residents were hospitalized Tuesday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, officials said.

The percentage of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 in the state’s Trauma Service Area N — Brazos County and six surrounding counties — was 3.72% on Monday, the last date for which figures were reported. Other counties in the Brazos Valley region are Burleson, Robertson, Grimes, Madison, Washington and Leon.

Brazos County’s positivity rate — the percent of positive cases to tests — was 8.01% on Tuesday.

Health officials said 415,837 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.

There were 20 new probable COVID-19 cases reported in Brazos County on Tuesday. To date, health officials have reported 5,697 total probable cases.

To date, 363 Brazos County residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19, according to health department figures.

