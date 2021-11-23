Brazos County reports 27 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday

Brazos County health officials reported 27 new cases of COVID-19 among county residents Tuesday.

The number of active cases in Brazos County was 223 on Tuesday. County health officials said no cases of the virus reported by health care systems and testing centers were awaiting confirmation Tuesday.

Brazos County officials have confirmed 33,304 cases of COVID-19 in the county since the pandemic began more than a year ago.

A Texas A&M University website said the number of active, self-reported cases of the virus among students, faculty members and staff was 36 as of Saturday, the last date for which figures were posted.

Officials with the Brazos County Health District said 32,718 cases were considered recovered as of Tuesday; health officials classify all cases older than two weeks as recovered.

Three Brazos County residents were hospitalized Tuesday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, officials said.

The percentage of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 in the state’s Trauma Service Area N — Brazos County and six surrounding counties — was 3.72% on Monday, the last date for which figures were reported. Other counties in the Brazos Valley region are Burleson, Robertson, Grimes, Madison, Washington and Leon.