Brazos County reports 26 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday

Brazos County health officials reported 26 new cases of COVID-19 among county residents Tuesday.

Brazos County officials have confirmed 33,501 cases of COVID-19 in the county since the pandemic began more than a year ago. The number of active cases in Brazos County dropped slightly to 197.

A Texas A&M University website said the number of active, self-reported cases of the virus among students, faculty members and staff was 45 as of Saturday, the last date for which figures were posted.

Officials with the Brazos County Health District said 32,938 cases were considered recovered as of Tuesday; health officials classify all cases older than two weeks as recovered.

One Brazos County resident was hospitalized Tuesday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, officials said.

The percentage of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 in the state’s Trauma Service Area N — Brazos County and six surrounding counties — was 1.96% on Sunday, the last date for which figures were reported. Other counties in the Brazos Valley region are Burleson, Robertson, Grimes, Madison, Washington and Leon.