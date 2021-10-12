Brazos County reports 26 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday; active cases drop below 2,000

Brazos County health officials reported 26 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday as the county's number of active cases continued to drop.

It was the lowest number of new cases reported in a single day in the county since July 22.

The number of active cases in the county decreased to 1,734, marking the first time the county's number of active cases has been below 2,000 since Sept. 20. Health officials said 1,242 cases of the virus reported by health care systems and testing centers were awaiting confirmation Tuesday.

Brazos County officials have confirmed 32,640 cases of COVID-19 in the county since the pandemic began more than a year ago.

Officials with the Brazos County Health District said 30,556 cases were considered recovered as of Tuesday; health officials classify all cases older than two weeks as recovered.

Twenty-two Brazos County residents were hospitalized Tuesday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, officials said.

The percentage of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 in the state’s Trauma Service Area N — Brazos County and six surrounding counties — was 10% on Sunday. Other counties in the Brazos Valley region are Burleson, Robertson, Grimes, Madison, Washington and Leon.