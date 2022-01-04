Brazos County reports 249 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County continued to rise over the holiday weekend, from 1,008 to 1,173.

Brazos County health officials reported 249 new cases of COVID-19 among county residents Tuesday.

Health officials said 1,902 cases of the virus reported by health care systems and testing centers were awaiting confirmation Tuesday.

Brazos County officials have confirmed 34,946 cases of COVID-19 in the county since the pandemic began in March 2020.

A Texas A&M University website said the number of active, self-reported cases of the virus among students, faculty members and staff was 279 as of Saturday, the last date for which figures were posted.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Officials with the Brazos County Health District said 33,405 cases were considered recovered as of Tuesday; health officials classify all cases older than two weeks as recovered.

Thirty Brazos County residents were hospitalized Tuesday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, officials said.