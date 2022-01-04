Brazos County reports 249 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County continued to rise over the holiday weekend, from 1,008 to 1,173.
Brazos County health officials reported 249 new cases of COVID-19 among county residents Tuesday.
Health officials said 1,902 cases of the virus reported by health care systems and testing centers were awaiting confirmation Tuesday.
Brazos County officials have confirmed 34,946 cases of COVID-19 in the county since the pandemic began in March 2020.
A Texas A&M University website said the number of active, self-reported cases of the virus among students, faculty members and staff was 279 as of Saturday, the last date for which figures were posted.
Officials with the Brazos County Health District said 33,405 cases were considered recovered as of Tuesday; health officials classify all cases older than two weeks as recovered.
Thirty Brazos County residents were hospitalized Tuesday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, officials said.
The percentage of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 in the state’s Trauma Service Area N — Brazos County and six surrounding counties — was 12.5% on Sunday, the last date for which figures were reported. Other counties in the Brazos Valley region are Burleson, Robertson, Grimes, Madison, Washington and Leon.
Brazos County’s positivity rate — the percent of positive cases to tests — was 7.85% on Tuesday.
Health officials said 445,117 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.
There was one new probable COVID-19 case reported in Brazos County on Tuesday. To date, health officials have reported 5,841 total probable cases.
To date, 368 Brazos County residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19, according to health department figures.