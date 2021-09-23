Brazos County reports 242 new COVID-19 cases Thursday; active cases drop slightly

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Brazos County dropped slightly on Thursday after four days of record highs.

Health officials reported 242 new cases among county residents, with the number of actives cases dropping to 2,374 from an all-time record of 2,436 on Wednesday. It was the the first time since Sept. 2 that the number of active cases in the county has dropped.

Health officials said 4,203 cases of the virus reported by health care systems and testing centers were awaiting confirmation Thursday.

Brazos County officials have confirmed 30,097 cases of COVID-19 in the county since the pandemic began more than a year ago.

Officials with the Brazos County Health District said 27,411 cases were considered recovered as of Thursday; health officials classify all cases older than two weeks as recovered.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Forty-six Brazos County residents were hospitalized Thursday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, officials said.