Brazos County reports 24 new COVID-19 cases Thursday

Brazos County health officials reported 24 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.
The county now has 3,997 total cases. Of the total cases, 426 are considered active, which is 25 fewer than Wednesday’s total; 3,525 have recovered, which is 49 more than Wednesday’s total.
Health officials said Thursday that 31,823 tests for COVID-19 have been administered by Brazos County health care providers, which is 177 more than Wednesday’s total. Brazos County’s total positivity rate — the percentage of positive cases to viral tests — is 12.56.
There were 17 Brazos County residents hospitalized Thursday, which is two fewer than Wednesday’s total. Three people were discharged from the hospital. Health officials said Thursday that Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy is at 76%, and the ICU bed occupancy is at 73%. Those numbers include all patients, not just those with COVID-19.
According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, as of Thursday afternoon, there were 101 hospital beds available in the Brazos Valley trauma region. State officials said there were three ICU beds available, and 40 ventilators. There are 57 COVID-19 patients hospitalized.
To date, 46 Brazos County residents have died after being treated for COVID-19. The latest death, that of a man in his 60s, was reported Monday.
The Brazos County Health District will hold a briefing on Friday at 2 p.m. to give an update on the reopening of local schools. The news conference can be seen at theeagle.com or on our Facebook page.
Brazos Valley
Robertson County reported six additional cases on Thursday, bringing the total there to 226. According to the DSHS, there have been two deaths and 154 recoveries there. In Madison County, there are now 650 cases, an increase of five. State officials said two people have died, with 175 who have recovered. According to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, there are still 110 active cases among inmates at the Ferguson Unit in Madison County.
Leon County continued to report 138 cases, with two deaths and 107 recoveries, while Washington County continues to report 498 cases. State officials said 365 have recovered and 39 have died. According to the DSHS, Milam County has 332 cases, an increase of five. Three people have died, and 307 have recovered. County officials said one person is hospitalized.
In Burleson County, one additional case was reported, bringing the total to 236. There have been six deaths there, the DSHS said, and 178 who have recovered. Grimes County’s cases have been adjusted down to 858, a difference of three. Of those, nearly 450 are connected to the criminal justice department. There have been 20 deaths there, 15 of which are connected to the Pack Unit. Officials said 722 have recovered.
Statewide
Texas health officials reported 7,598 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the statewide total to 467,485 since the COVID-19 pandemic began. There were 36,245 viral tests performed, making the positivity rate 17%. Officials said there are 8,302 Texans in the hospital for coronavirus, which is 994 less than a week ago. Those patients occupy 14.8% of hospital beds. There have been 7,803 Texans who have died of COVID-19, 306 more than Wednesday, officials said.
Harris County has the most cases in the state, with 80,914. There have been 1,459 deaths there.
According to the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District, there were 98 new cases of COVID-19 reported Thursday, bringing the total to 4,846. There are 1,884 active cases and 2,907 people who have recovered. Officials said 65 people are hospitalized, 49 of which are McLennan County residents. There have been 55 deaths in McLennan County.
