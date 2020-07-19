Brazos County recorded its 40th death related to COVID-19 over the weekend.
County health officials said the man who died was in his 60s and had been hospitalized after being diagnosed with the illness caused by the novel coronavirus. Officials did not release more information about the man, citing privacy issues.
The virus-related death of a woman in her 90s was reported Saturday.
Five deaths related to COVID-19 have been reported in Brazos County in the past seven days.
The 24 new COVID-19 cases confirmed on Sunday is the lowest number of daily cases since June 22, when 16 cases were reported.
In the past seven days, 391 new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Brazos County, a 25% decrease from the 522 cases reported in the prior seven-day period.
So far this month, the county has added 913 new cases of the illness, the same number of cases that remained active in the county on Sunday.
The overall total number of cases stood at 3,397 on Sunday. Officials with the Brazos County Health District said 2,444 people have recovered, and health care providers have performed 25,334 tests for the virus.
Officials said 29 Brazos County residents remained hospitalized on Sunday. Hospital occupancy in Brazos County was at 71%, with the intensive care units in the county 75% full, according to figures provided by the county.
Across the region that includes Brazos, Washington, Robertson, Burleson, Grimes, Madison and Leon counties, 74 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized on Sunday, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services website. State figures showed 160 hospital beds available and six empty ICU beds in the region.
Brazos County's infection rate — the number of cases per 1,000 residents — was at an all-time high of 14.7 on Sunday. The statewide average was 10.95 cases per 1,000 residents, according to Texas Department of State Health Services data.
Statewide, 7,300 new cases were confirmed on Sunday after five straight days of more than 10,000 new cases per day. The state's total number of cases was 325,030 on Sunday, with an estimated 148,136 cases remaining active.
Nearly 4,000 deaths in the state have been linked to COVID-19, according to state health figures, and only four of the state's 254 counties have yet to report their first case.
