Brazos County reports 232 new COVID-19 cases Thursday

Brazos County health officials reported 232 new cases of COVID-19 among county residents Thursday. That’s the highest daily total since 318 new cases were reported Oct. 6.

The number of active cases in Brazos County rose from 525 to 729 on Thursday. Health officials said 977 cases of the virus reported by health care systems and testing centers were awaiting confirmation Thursday.

Brazos County officials have confirmed 34,392 cases of COVID-19 in the county since the pandemic began in March 2020.

Officials with the Brazos County Health District said 33,295 cases were considered recovered as of Thursday; health officials classify all cases older than two weeks as recovered.

Twenty-one Brazos County residents were hospitalized Thursday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, officials said.

The percentage of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 in the state’s Trauma Service Area N — Brazos County and six surrounding counties — was 6.49% on Tuesday, the last date for which figures were reported. Other counties in the Brazos Valley region are Burleson, Robertson, Grimes, Madison, Washington and Leon.