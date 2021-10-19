Brazos County reports 23 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday

Brazos County health officials reported 23 new COVID-19 cases among county residents on Tuesday.

The number of active cases in the county dropped to 702. Health officials said 1,242 cases of the virus reported by health care systems and testing centers were awaiting confirmation Tuesday.

Brazos County officials have confirmed 32,842 cases of COVID-19 in the county since the pandemic began more than a year ago.

A Texas A&M University website said the number of active, self-reported cases of the virus among students, faculty members and staff had fallen to 75 as of Saturday, the last date for which figures were posted. The latest figures were down from a high of 1,635 cases reported on campus Sept. 10.

Officials with the Brazos County Health District said 31,790 cases were considered recovered as of Tuesday; health officials classify all cases older than two weeks as recovered.

Eleven Brazos County residents were hospitalized Tuesday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, officials said.

Brazos County’s positivity rate — the percent of positive cases to tests — was 8.32% on Tuesday.