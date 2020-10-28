Brazos County reports 23 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday

The Brazos County Health District reported 23 new cases of COVID-19 among county residents on Wednesday.

The new cases bring the total number of confirmed positive tests in the county to 7,587 since the pandemic began. Of those, 506 cases remained active on Wednesday, and 7,015 cases were considered recovered.

Officials said 43% of the new cases reported Wednesday were among people in the 18- to 24-year-old age group.

There were four new probable COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday. To date, health officials have reported 1,060 total probable cases. Of those, 130 were considered active, and 929 were recovered. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen, or rapid, test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test.

Brazos County’s total positivity rate — the percentage of positive cases to viral tests — was 8.58% on Wednesday.

Health officials said 88,388 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.