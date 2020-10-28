 Skip to main content
Brazos County reports 23 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday
Brazos County reports 23 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday

The Brazos County Health District reported 23 new cases of COVID-19 among county residents on Wednesday.

The new cases bring the total number of confirmed positive tests in the county to 7,587 since the pandemic began. Of those, 506 cases remained active on Wednesday, and 7,015 cases were considered recovered.

Officials said 43% of the new cases reported Wednesday were among people in the 18- to 24-year-old age group.

There were four new probable COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday. To date, health officials have reported 1,060 total probable cases. Of those, 130 were considered active, and 929 were recovered. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen, or rapid, test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test.

Brazos County’s total positivity rate — the percentage of positive cases to viral tests — was 8.58% on Wednesday.

Health officials said 88,388 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.

Eighteen Brazos County residents who have tested positive for the virus were hospitalized as of Wednesday. Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy was at 79%, and intensive care units were at 79% capacity on Wednesday, health officials said. Those numbers include all patients, not just those with COVID-19.

To date, 66 Brazos County residents have died after being treated for COVID-19.

Free testing for COVID-19 will be available at the Brazos Center in Bryan through Thursday and from Nov. 9-11. Testing will be from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., except for Nov. 10, when testing will be from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

People can register one day in advance at https://texas.curativeinc.com. Testing is available for anyone over the age of 5, and you do not have to have symptoms to get tested. No appointment is needed, and you don’t have to get out of your vehicle.

Testing will also be available at the Pridgeon Center in Franklin from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Thursday.

