Brazos County reports 222 new COVID-19 cases Thursday; 35 hospitalized

Brazos County health officials reported 222 new cases of COVID-19 among county residents Thursday as the number of active cases rose to 1,453.

Health officials said 2,580 cases of the virus reported by health care systems and testing centers were awaiting confirmation Thursday.

Brazos County officials have confirmed 35,443 cases of COVID-19 in the county since the pandemic began in March 2020.

A Texas A&M University website said the number of active, self-reported cases of the virus among students, faculty members and staff was 346 as of Monday, the last date for which figures were posted.

Officials with the Brazos County Health District said 33,622 cases were considered recovered as of Thursday; health officials classify all cases older than two weeks as recovered.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Thirty-five Brazos County residents were hospitalized Thursday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, officials said.