Brazos County reports 222 new COVID-19 cases Thursday; 35 hospitalized

Brazos County health officials reported 222 new cases of COVID-19 among county residents Thursday as the number of active cases rose to 1,453.
Health officials said 2,580 cases of the virus reported by health care systems and testing centers were awaiting confirmation Thursday.
Brazos County officials have confirmed 35,443 cases of COVID-19 in the county since the pandemic began in March 2020.
A Texas A&M University website said the number of active, self-reported cases of the virus among students, faculty members and staff was 346 as of Monday, the last date for which figures were posted.
Officials with the Brazos County Health District said 33,622 cases were considered recovered as of Thursday; health officials classify all cases older than two weeks as recovered.
Thirty-five Brazos County residents were hospitalized Thursday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, officials said.
The percentage of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 in the state’s Trauma Service Area N — Brazos County and six surrounding counties — was 14.41% on Tuesday, the last date for which figures were reported. Other counties in the Brazos Valley region are Burleson, Robertson, Grimes, Madison, Washington and Leon.
Brazos County’s positivity rate — the percent of positive cases to tests — was 7.91% on Thursday.
Health officials said 448,252 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.
There were 11 new probable COVID-19 cases reported in Brazos County on Thursday. To date, health officials have reported 5,854 total probable cases.
To date, 368 Brazos County residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19, according to health department figures.