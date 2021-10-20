Brazos County reports 22 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday

Brazos County health officials reported 22 new COVID-19 cases among county residents on Wednesday.

The number of active cases in the county dropped to 406. Health officials said 1,242 cases of the virus reported by health care systems and testing centers were awaiting confirmation Wednesday.

Brazos County officials have confirmed 32,864 cases of COVID-19 in the county since the pandemic began more than a year ago.

Officials with the Brazos County Health District said 32,108 cases were considered recovered as of Wednesday; health officials classify all cases older than two weeks as recovered.

Eleven Brazos County residents were hospitalized Wednesday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, officials said.

The percentage of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 in the state’s Trauma Service Area N — Brazos County and six surrounding counties — was 7% on Monday, the last date for which figures were reported. Other counties in the Brazos Valley region are Burleson, Robertson, Grimes, Madison, Washington and Leon.

Brazos County’s positivity rate — the percent of positive cases to tests — was 8.31% on Wednesday.