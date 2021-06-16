Brazos County reports 22 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday

Brazos County health officials reported 22 new COVID-19 cases among county residents on Wednesday.

With the new cases, the county’s total number of cases recorded since the pandemic began rose to 23,746.

Of those, 209 cases were active Wednesday, one more than the day before. Officials said 23,283 cases are considered recovered. Health officials classify all cases older than two weeks as recovered.

Twelve Brazos County residents were hospitalized Wednesday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, officials said, which is one fewer than the day before.

The percentage of patients with COVID-19 in the state’s Trauma Service Area N — Brazos County and six surrounding counties — was 6.2% on Wednesday. Other counties in the region are Burleson, Robertson, Grimes, Madison, Washington and Leon counties.

Brazos County’s positivity rate — the percent of positive cases to tests — was 8.82% on Wednesday. Health officials said 269,325 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.