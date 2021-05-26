 Skip to main content
Brazos County reports 22 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday; active cases continue to decline
Brazos County reports 22 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday; active cases continue to decline

Brazos County Health Department

A Texas A&M student who may have contracted novel coronavirus after traveling to China has entered into voluntary isolation and is showing signs of improvement, a Brazos County health official said Thursday.

 Katy Barber/The Eagle

Brazos County health officials reported 22 new COVID-19 cases among county residents on Wednesday.

With the new cases, the county’s total number of cases recorded since the pandemic began rose to 23,444.

Of those, 170 cases were active Wednesday, 18 fewer than the day before. Officials said 23,022 cases are considered recovered. Health officials classify all cases older than two weeks as recovered.

Brazos County Health District officials said a press conference will be held with Brazos County Health Authority Seth Sullivan on June 3 at 2:30 p.m. to discuss vaccines and summer travel.

Fourteen Brazos County residents were hospitalized Wednesday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, officials said, which is one more than the day before.

The percentage of patients with COVID-19 in the state’s Trauma Service Area N — Brazos County and six surrounding counties — was 4.70% on Wednesday. Other counties in the region are Burleson, Robertson, Grimes, Madison, Washington and Leon counties.

Brazos County’s positivity rate — the percent of positive cases to tests — was 8.91% on Wednesday. Health officials said 263,092 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.

There were two new probable COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday. To date, health officials have reported 4,068 total probable cases. Of those, 13 were considered active, and 4,055 were recovered. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen, or rapid, test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test.

To date, 252 Brazos County residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19, according to health department figures.

