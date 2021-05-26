Brazos County reports 22 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday; active cases continue to decline

Brazos County health officials reported 22 new COVID-19 cases among county residents on Wednesday.

With the new cases, the county’s total number of cases recorded since the pandemic began rose to 23,444.

Of those, 170 cases were active Wednesday, 18 fewer than the day before. Officials said 23,022 cases are considered recovered. Health officials classify all cases older than two weeks as recovered.

Brazos County Health District officials said a press conference will be held with Brazos County Health Authority Seth Sullivan on June 3 at 2:30 p.m. to discuss vaccines and summer travel.

Fourteen Brazos County residents were hospitalized Wednesday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, officials said, which is one more than the day before.

The percentage of patients with COVID-19 in the state’s Trauma Service Area N — Brazos County and six surrounding counties — was 4.70% on Wednesday. Other counties in the region are Burleson, Robertson, Grimes, Madison, Washington and Leon counties.