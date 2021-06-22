Brazos County reports 22 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday; active cases continue decline

Brazos County health officials reported 22 new COVID-19 cases among county residents Tuesday as the number of active cases continue to decline.

With Tuesday’s new cases, the county’s total number of cases recorded since the pandemic began rose to 23,810.

Of those, 168 cases were active Tuesday, a decrease of 15 from the day before. Officials said 23,363 cases are considered recovered. Health officials classify all cases older than two weeks as recovered.

Thirteen Brazos County residents were hospitalized Tuesday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, officials said.

The percentage of patients with COVID-19 in the state’s Trauma Service Area N — Brazos County and six surrounding counties — was 6.06% on Tuesday. Other counties in the region are Burleson, Robertson, Grimes, Madison, Washington and Leon.

Brazos County’s positivity rate — the percent of positive cases to tests — was 8.78% on Tuesday. Health officials said 271,230 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.