Brazos County reports 22 new COVID-19 cases Monday

Brazos County health officials reported 22 new cases of COVID-19 among county residents on Monday.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Brazos County dropped over the weekend. As of Monday, 183 cases were considered active in the county, eight fewer than the number reported on Friday.

Health officials have confirmed 23,788 cases of COVID-19 in the county since the pandemic began more than a year ago.

Officials with the Brazos County Health District said 23,348 cases were considered recovered on Monday; health officials classify all cases older than two weeks as recovered.

Eleven Brazos County residents were hospitalized Monday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, officials said, one fewer than what was reported on Friday.

The percentage of patients with COVID-19 in the state’s Trauma Service Area N — Brazos County and six surrounding counties — was 5.69% on Monday. Other counties in the region are Burleson, Robertson, Grimes, Madison, Washington and Leon counties.

Brazos County’s positivity rate — the percent of positive cases to tests — was 8.77% on Monday. Health officials said 271,113 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.