Brazos County reports 22 new COVID-19 cases Monday

Of the 545 staffed hospital beds in the region, 93 were available Monday, according to state figures.

Brazos County’s positivity rate — the percent of positive cases to tests — was 8.77% on Monday.

Health officials said 271,113 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.

There were two new probable COVID-19 cases reported in Brazos County on Monday. To date, health officials have reported 4,096 total probable cases. Of those, two were considered active, and 4,094 were recovered. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen, or rapid, test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test.

To date, 257 Brazos County residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19, according to health department figures.

Brazos Valley

The DSHS reported 2,014 cases in Burleson County as of Monday. Of those, 20 were active. Forty-eight people have died from the illness in the county, according to state figures.