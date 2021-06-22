Brazos County reports 22 new COVID-19 cases Monday

Brazos County health officials reported 22 new cases of COVID-19 among county residents on Monday.
The number of active COVID-19 cases in Brazos County dropped slightly over the weekend. As of Monday, 183 cases were considered active in the county, eight fewer than the number reported on Friday.
Health officials have confirmed 23,788 cases of COVID-19 in the county since the pandemic began more than a year ago.
Officials with the Brazos County Health District said 23,348 cases were considered recovered on Monday; health officials classify all cases older than two weeks as recovered.
Eleven Brazos County residents were hospitalized Monday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, officials said, one fewer than what was reported on Friday.
The percentage of patients with COVID-19 in the state’s Trauma Service Area N — Brazos County and six surrounding counties — was 5.69% on Monday. Other counties in the region are Burleson, Robertson, Grimes, Madison, Washington and Leon counties.
There were 33 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the seven-county region on Monday — 10 less than the number reported Friday — and three intensive care unit beds were available, according to the Department of State Health Services.
Of the 545 staffed hospital beds in the region, 93 were available Monday, according to state figures.
Brazos County’s positivity rate — the percent of positive cases to tests — was 8.77% on Monday.
Health officials said 271,113 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.
There were two new probable COVID-19 cases reported in Brazos County on Monday. To date, health officials have reported 4,096 total probable cases. Of those, two were considered active, and 4,094 were recovered. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen, or rapid, test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test.
To date, 257 Brazos County residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19, according to health department figures.
Brazos Valley
The DSHS reported 2,014 cases in Burleson County as of Monday. Of those, 20 were active. Forty-eight people have died from the illness in the county, according to state figures.
Grimes County is now reporting 3,419 cases, according to the DSHS website, six more than the number reported Friday. There have been 72 Grimes County residents who have died from the virus. There were 29 active cases reported Monday.
According to the DSHS, Leon County reported 1,281 cases. Officials said four cases were active Monday. Forty-three people have died.
Madison County is reporting 1,723 cases. Of those, one remains active, according to DSHS figures. Thirty county residents have died from the illness since the pandemic began.
Milam County reports 1,478 cases, with seven of those active, DSHS reported. Forty-nine county residents have died.
In Robertson County, there are 1,784 cases with 33 that are active. DSHS officials said 45 county residents have died, an increase of one from last week.
Washington County reports 3,462 cases. Of those, 78 were active Monday. Ninety-four Washington County residents have died.
Statewide
On Monday, 124 new cases of COVID-19 and one virus-related death were reported in Texas.
There have been more than 2.53 million COVID-19 cases reported in the state.
State officials said 51,031 Texans have died of COVID-19 as of Monday.