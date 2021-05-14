 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Brazos County reports 22 new COVID-19 cases Friday
0 comments
breaking

Brazos County reports 22 new COVID-19 cases Friday

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Brazos County Health Department
Eagle file photo

Brazos County health officials reported 22 new cases of COVID-19 among county residents on Friday.

With Friday’s new cases, the county’s overall number of cases recorded since the pandemic began rose to 22,672.

Of those, 328 cases were active Friday, a decrease of 15 from the day before. Officials said 22,094 cases are considered recovered. Health department officials consider all cases older than two weeks to be recovered.

First graders at Navarro Elementary School in Bryan learned the life cycle of a butterfly as they raised Painted Lady caterpillars into butterflies this semester. They released the butterflies on May 13, 2021.

Eleven Brazos County residents were hospitalized Friday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, officials said, which is three fewer than the day before.

The percentage of hospitalized patients in the state’s Trauma Service Area N with COVID-19 on Friday was 2.47%. Other counties in that region are Burleson, Robertson, Grimes, Madison, Washington and Leon counties.

Brazos County’s positivity rate — the percent of positive cases to tests — was 8.8% on Friday.

Health officials said 257,639 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.

There was one new probable COVID-19 case reported Friday. To date, health officials have reported 4,047 total probable cases. Of those, 26 were considered active, and 4,031 were recovered. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen, or rapid, test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test.

Officials said 23% of the new cases reported Friday were among people in the 18- to 24-year-old age group.

To date, 250 Brazos County residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19, according to health department figures.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Growing number in GOP downplay Jan. 6 insurrection

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Solar farm coming to Grimes County
Local News

Solar farm coming to Grimes County

The solar farm and accompanying 59-megawatt battery storage system, which Enel Green Power expects to have operational by the end of this year, is being constructed south of Iola in the northern part of the county. 

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert