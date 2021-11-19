Brazos County reports 22 new COVID-19 cases Friday

Brazos County health officials reported 22 new cases of COVID-19 among county residents Friday.

The number of active cases in Brazos County was 209 on Friday, up from 123 cases reported Nov. 5. County health officials said no cases of the virus reported by health care systems and testing centers were awaiting confirmation Friday.

Brazos County officials have confirmed 33,256 cases of COVID-19 in the county since the pandemic began more than a year ago.

A Texas A&M University website said the number of active, self-reported cases of the virus among students, faculty members and staff was 47 as of Tuesday, the last date for which figures were posted.

Officials with the Brazos County Health District said 32,684 cases were considered recovered as of Friday; health officials classify all cases older than two weeks as recovered.

Three Brazos County residents were hospitalized Friday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, officials said.