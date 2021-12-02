 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Brazos County reports 21 new COVID-19 cases Thursday
0 comments
alert top story

Brazos County reports 21 new COVID-19 cases Thursday

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Brazos County health officials reported 21 new cases of COVID-19 among county residents Thursday.

Brazos County officials have confirmed 33,427 cases of COVID-19 in the county since the pandemic began more than a year ago. The number of active cases in Brazos County was 193 on Thursday.

A Texas A&M University website said the number of active, self-reported cases of the virus among students, faculty members and staff was 30 as of Monday, the last date for which figures were posted.

Officials with the Brazos County Health District said 32,870 cases were considered recovered as of Thursday; health officials classify all cases older than two weeks as recovered.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Three Brazos County residents were hospitalized Thursday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, officials said.

The percentage of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 in the state’s Trauma Service Area N — Brazos County and six surrounding counties — was 2.04% on Tuesday, the last date for which figures were reported. Other counties in the Brazos Valley region are Burleson, Robertson, Grimes, Madison, Washington and Leon.

Brazos County’s positivity rate — the percent of positive cases to tests — was 7.96% on Thursday.

Health officials said 419,792 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.

There were 10 new probable COVID-19 cases reported in Brazos County on Thursday. To date, health officials have reported 5,715 total probable cases.

To date, 364 Brazos County residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19, according to health department figures.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

This 89-year-old trapezist proves age doesn't matter

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert