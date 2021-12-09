Brazos County reports 21 new COVID-19 cases Thursday

Brazos County health officials reported 21 new cases of COVID-19 among county residents Thursday.

Brazos County officials have confirmed 33,546 cases of COVID-19 in the county since the pandemic began more than a year ago. The number of active cases in Brazos County fell by eight, to 191.

A Texas A&M University website said the number of active, self-reported cases of the virus among students, faculty members and staff was 53 as of Monday, the last date for which figures were posted.

Officials with the Brazos County Health District said 32,989 cases were considered recovered as of Thursday; health officials classify all cases older than two weeks as recovered.

One Brazos County resident was hospitalized Thursday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, officials said.

The percentage of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 in the state’s Trauma Service Area N — Brazos County and six surrounding counties — was 1.38% on Tuesday, the last date for which figures were reported. Other counties in the Brazos Valley region are Burleson, Robertson, Grimes, Madison, Washington and Leon.