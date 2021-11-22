Brazos County reports 21 new COVID-19 cases Monday

Brazos County health officials reported 21 new cases of COVID-19 among county residents Monday.

The number of active cases in Brazos County was 219 on Monday, up from 123 cases reported Nov. 5. County health officials said no cases of the virus reported by health care systems and testing centers were awaiting confirmation Monday.

Brazos County officials have confirmed 33,277 cases of COVID-19 in the county since the pandemic began more than a year ago.

A Texas A&M University website said the number of active, self-reported cases of the virus among students, faculty members and staff was 39 as of Friday, the last date for which figures were posted.

Officials with the Brazos County Health District said 32,695 cases were considered recovered as of Monday; health officials classify all cases older than two weeks as recovered.

Two Brazos County residents were hospitalized Monday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, officials said.