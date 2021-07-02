Brazos County reports 21 new COVID-19 cases Friday

Brazos County health officials reported 21 new COVID-19 cases among county residents on Friday.

With Friday’s new cases, the county’s overall number of cases recorded since the pandemic began rose to 23,927.

Of those, 161 cases were active Friday, nine more than the day before. Officials said 23,503 cases are considered recovered. Health department officials consider all cases older than two weeks to be recovered.

Twelve Brazos County residents were hospitalized as of Friday, the same as the previous day, for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, officials said.

The percentage of hospitalized patients in the state’s Trauma Service Area N with COVID-19 on Friday was 5.43%. Other counties in that region are Burleson, Robertson, Grimes, Madison, Washington and Leon counties.

Brazos County’s positivity rate — the percent of positive cases to tests — was 8.74% on Friday. Health officials said 273,851 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.