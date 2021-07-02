Brazos County reports 21 new COVID-19 cases Friday

Brazos County health officials reported 21 new COVID-19 cases among county residents on Friday.
With Friday’s new cases, the county’s overall number of cases recorded since the pandemic began rose to 23,927.
Of those, 161 cases were active Friday, nine more than the day before. Officials said 23,503 cases are considered recovered. Health department officials consider all cases older than two weeks to be recovered.
Twelve Brazos County residents were hospitalized as of Friday, the same as the previous day, for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, officials said.
The percentage of hospitalized patients in the state’s Trauma Service Area N with COVID-19 on Friday was 5.43%. Other counties in that region are Burleson, Robertson, Grimes, Madison, Washington and Leon counties.
Brazos County’s positivity rate — the percent of positive cases to tests — was 8.74% on Friday. Health officials said 273,851 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.
There were four new probable COVID-19 cases reported Friday. To date, health officials have reported 4,116 total probable cases. Of those, 22 were considered active, and 4,094 were recovered. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen, or rapid, test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test.
To date, 263 Brazos County residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19, according to health department figures.