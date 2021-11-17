Brazos County reports 20 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday

Brazos County health officials reported 20 new cases of COVID-19 among county residents on Wednesday.

The number of active cases in Brazos County was 192 on Wednesday. County health officials said 35 cases of the virus reported by health care systems and testing centers were awaiting confirmation Wednesday.

Brazos County officials have confirmed 33,217 cases of COVID-19 in the county since the pandemic began more than a year ago.

A Texas A&M University website said the number of active, self-reported cases of the virus among students, faculty members and staff was 43 as of Sunday, the last date for which figures were posted.

Officials with the Brazos County Health District said 32,662 cases were considered recovered as of Wednesday; health officials classify all cases older than two weeks as recovered.

Four Brazos County residents were hospitalized Wednesday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, officials said.