Brazos County reports 20 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday
breaking

Brazos County reports 20 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday

Brazos County Health Department
Eagle file photo

Brazos County health officials reported 20 new COVID-19 cases among county residents on Wednesday.

With the new cases, the county’s total number of cases recorded since the pandemic began rose to 23,662.

Of those, 218 cases were active Wednesday, two fewer than the day before. Officials said 23,190 cases are considered recovered. Health officials classify all cases older than two weeks as recovered.

Cyclists with Texas 4000 out of Austin stopped in Bryan and College Station Monday night. Over the course of 70 days, the cyclists, who are all current students or recent graduates of the University of Texas at Austin, will pedal more than 4,000 miles. The cyclists who traveled through the Brazos Valley are on a new Smoky Mountains route, which was added to the Sierra, Rockies and Ozarks routes this year. The cyclists typically would travel from Austin to Anchorage, Alaska, but with the Canadian border still closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 4,000 miles will be done entirely in the contiguous United States. The Smoky Mountains route began in Austin Saturday and will travel through the Midwest to Michigan and then down the East Coast before ending in Austin in August. The program serves to raise awareness for cancer screenings and prevention and raise money for cancer research and support services.

Twelve Brazos County residents were hospitalized Wednesday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, officials said, which is the same as the day before.

The percentage of patients with COVID-19 in the state’s Trauma Service Area N — Brazos County and six surrounding counties — was 4.11% on Wednesday. Other counties in the region are Burleson, Robertson, Grimes, Madison, Washington and Leon counties.

Brazos County’s positivity rate — the percent of positive cases to tests — was 8.85% on Wednesday. Health officials said 267,328 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.

There were no new probable COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday. To date, health officials have reported 4,094 total probable cases. Of those, 26 were considered active, and 4,068 were recovered. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen, or rapid, test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test.

To date, 254 Brazos County residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19, according to health department figures.

Concerned about COVID-19?

