Brazos County reports 20 new COVID-19 cases Friday
Brazos County reports 20 new COVID-19 cases Friday

Brazos County Health Department

A Texas A&M student who may have contracted novel coronavirus after traveling to China has entered into voluntary isolation and is showing signs of improvement, a Brazos County health official said Thursday.

 Katy Barber/The Eagle

Brazos County health officials reported 20 new cases of COVID-19 among county residents on Friday.

With Friday’s new cases, the county’s overall number of cases recorded since the pandemic began rose to 23,572.

Of those, 179 cases were active Friday, an increase of five from the day before. Officials said 23,139 cases are considered recovered. Health department officials consider all cases older than two weeks to be recovered.

Ten Brazos County residents were hospitalized Friday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, officials said, which is three fewer than the day before.

The percentage of hospitalized patients in the state’s Trauma Service Area N with COVID-19 on Friday was 4.66%. Other counties in that region are Burleson, Robertson, Grimes, Madison, Washington and Leon counties.

Brazos County’s positivity rate — the percent of positive cases to tests — was 8.86% on Friday.

Health officials said 265,959 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.

There were no new probable COVID-19 cases reported Friday. To date, health officials have reported 4,091 total probable cases. Of those, 28 were considered active, and 4,063 were recovered. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen, or rapid, test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test.

To date, 254 Brazos County residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19, according to health department figures.

Concerned about COVID-19?

