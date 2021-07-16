 Skip to main content
Brazos County reports 20 new COVID-19 cases Friday
Brazos County reports 20 new COVID-19 cases Friday

Brazos County Health Department
Brazos County health officials reported 20 new COVID-19 cases among county residents on Friday.

With Friday’s new cases, the county’s overall number of cases recorded since the pandemic began rose to 24,113. In the past five days, county health officials have reported 113 new cases of the virus, a 55 percent increase over the new cases reported in the prior week.

Officials with the Brazos County Health District said 186 cases were active on Friday, a decrease of one from the day before. Officials said 23,662 cases are considered recovered. Health department officials consider all cases older than two weeks to be recovered.

Seventeen Brazos County residents were hospitalized as of Friday, an increase of one from Thursday, for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, officials said.

The percentage of hospitalized patients in the state’s Trauma Service Area N with COVID-19 on Friday was 6.53%. Other counties in that region are Burleson, Robertson, Grimes, Madison, Washington and Leon counties.

Brazos County’s positivity rate — the percent of positive cases to tests — was 8.69% on Friday. Health officials said 277,439 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.

There were two new probable COVID-19 cases reported Friday. To date, health officials have reported 4,144 total probable cases. Of those, 28 were considered active, and 4,116 were recovered. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen, or rapid, test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test.

To date, 265 Brazos County residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19, according to health department figures.

