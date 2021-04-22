Brazos County reports 20 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday

Brazos County health officials reported 20 new COVID-19 cases among county residents on Thursday.

With the new cases, the county’s total number of cases recorded since the pandemic began rose to 22,099.

Of those, 580 cases were active Thursday, which is 29 fewer than the day before. Officials said 21,277 cases are considered recovered. Health officials classify all cases older than two weeks as recovered.

Seventeen Brazos County residents were hospitalized Thursday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, officials said, a decrease of one from the day before.

The percentage of hospitalized patients in the state’s Trauma Service Area N with COVID-19 on Thursday was 5.25%. Other counties in that region are Burleson, Robertson, Grimes, Madison, Washington and Leon counties.

Health officials said 244,096 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.