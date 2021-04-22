 Skip to main content
Brazos County reports 20 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday
Brazos County reports 20 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday

Brazos County health officials reported 20 new COVID-19 cases among county residents on Thursday.

With the new cases, the county’s total number of cases recorded since the pandemic began rose to 22,099.

Of those, 580 cases were active Thursday, which is 29 fewer than the day before. Officials said 21,277 cases are considered recovered. Health officials classify all cases older than two weeks as recovered.

Seventeen Brazos County residents were hospitalized Thursday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, officials said, a decrease of one from the day before.

The percentage of hospitalized patients in the state’s Trauma Service Area N with COVID-19 on Thursday was 5.25%. Other counties in that region are Burleson, Robertson, Grimes, Madison, Washington and Leon counties.

Health officials said 244,096 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.

There were five new probable COVID-19 cases reported Thursday. To date, health officials have reported 3,995 total probable cases. Of those, 50 were considered active, and 3,945 were recovered. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen, or rapid, test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test.

Officials said 30% of the new cases reported Thursday were among people in the 18- to 24-year-old age group.

To date, 242 Brazos County residents have died after contracting COVID-19, according to figures from the Brazos County Health District.

 

Vaccine work ‘going well’ at Fujifilm's College Station facilities
Vaccine work ‘going well’ at Fujifilm's College Station facilities

Fujifilm began the large-scale vaccine production in January in partnership with Texas A&M’s Center for Innovation in Advanced Development and Manufacturing. Fujifilm operates three facilities in College Station that were built through A&M’s CIADM, which works to ensure surge bio manufacturing capacity in a national emergency and opened in 2012.

