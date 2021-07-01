Brazos County reports 2 new COVID-19 cases Thursday; active cases decline

Brazos County health officials reported two new COVID-19 cases among county residents on Thursday as the number of active cases declined.

This is the fewest number of new cases reported in the county in a single day since two were reported on May 24, 2020.

With Thursday’s new cases, the county’s overall number of cases recorded since the pandemic began rose to 23,906.

Of those, 152 cases were active Thursday, a decrease of six from the day before. Officials said 23,491 cases are considered recovered. Health department officials consider all cases older than two weeks to be recovered.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Twelve Brazos County residents were hospitalized Thursday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, officials said, which is two fewer than the day before.

The percentage of hospitalized patients in the state’s Trauma Service Area N with COVID-19 on Thursday was 5.64%. Other counties in that region are Burleson, Robertson, Grimes, Madison, Washington and Leon counties.

Brazos County’s positivity rate — the percent of positive cases to tests — was 8.74% on Thursday. Health officials said 273,536 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.