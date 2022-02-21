Brazos County reports 2 deaths, 62 new COVID-19 cases over weekend

State health officials reported two new COVID-related deaths and 62 new cases of the virus among Brazos County residents over the weekend, including 11 new cases on Monday.
To date, 396 Brazos County residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19, according to figures posted by the Texas Department of State Health Services.
The Brazos County Health Department is no longer reporting COVID-19 case numbers. The number of active cases in the county and the county’s positivity rate are unknown.
The Department of State Health Services has reported 54,159 confirmed cases of the virus in Brazos County since the pandemic began in 2020.
A Texas A&M University website said the number of active, self-reported cases of the virus among students, faculty members and staff was 150 as of Friday, the last date for which figures were posted.
Fourteen Brazos County residents were hospitalized Friday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, the Brazos County Health District said.
The percentage of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 in the state’s Trauma Service Area N — Brazos County and six surrounding counties — was 8.13% as of Sunday, the last date for which figures were reported. Other counties in the Brazos Valley region are Burleson, Robertson, Grimes, Madison, Washington and Leon.
There were 44 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the seven-county Brazos Valley region on Monday, with 13 new patients admitted in the past 24 hours, according to the Department of State Health Services. Five COVID-19 patients were on ventilators in the region, and there were 10 intensive care unit beds available in the region. Of the 541 staffed hospital beds in the region, 100 were available Monday, according to state figures.
Health officials said 505,840 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.
The state reported four new probable COVID-19 cases in Brazos County over the weekend, including one on Monday. State health officials said the county has had 5,273 total probable cases since officials began keeping track in September 2020.
Statewide
On Monday, 3,439 new cases of COVID-19 and 19 virus-related deaths were reported in Texas.
The total number of COVID-19 cases reported in the state was over 5.4 million, according to state figures.
Across the state, 5,152 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients were hospitalized Monday.
State officials said 82,435 Texans have died of COVID-19 as of Monday.