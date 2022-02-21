Brazos County reports 2 deaths, 62 new COVID-19 cases over weekend

State health officials reported two new COVID-related deaths and 62 new cases of the virus among Brazos County residents over the weekend, including 11 new cases on Monday.

To date, 396 Brazos County residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19, according to figures posted by the Texas Department of State Health Services.

The Brazos County Health Department is no longer reporting COVID-19 case numbers. The number of active cases in the county and the county’s positivity rate are unknown.

The Department of State Health Services has reported 54,159 confirmed cases of the virus in Brazos County since the pandemic began in 2020.

A Texas A&M University website said the number of active, self-reported cases of the virus among students, faculty members and staff was 150 as of Friday, the last date for which figures were posted.

Fourteen Brazos County residents were hospitalized Friday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, the Brazos County Health District said.