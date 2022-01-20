Brazos County reports 2 deaths, 392 new COVID-19 cases Thursday

Brazos County health officials reported two new deaths related to COVID-19 and 392 new cases of the virus among county residents on Thursday.
The number of active COVID-19 cases in Brazos County continued to rise to an all-time high amid a surge in omicron infections, climbing to 3,496 on Thursday.
A woman in her 30s and a man in his 80s are the latest Brazos County residents to die after contracting COVID-19, health officials said. To date, 372 Brazos County residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19, according to health department figures. Both deaths occurred in January, health officials said.
Health officials said 6,361 cases of the virus reported by health care systems and testing centers were awaiting confirmation Thursday.
A Texas A&M University website said the number of active, self-reported cases of the virus among students, faculty members and staff was 987 as of Monday, the last date for which figures were posted. Classes for the spring semester started Tuesday.
Brazos County officials have confirmed 38,939 cases of COVID-19 in the county since the pandemic began in March 2020. Officials with the Brazos County Health District said 35,071 cases were considered recovered as of Thursday.
Fifty-four Brazos County residents were hospitalized Thursday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus.
The percentage of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 in the state’s Trauma Service Area N — Brazos County and six surrounding counties — was 22.84% as of Tuesday, the last date for which figures were reported. Other counties in the Brazos Valley region are Burleson, Robertson, Grimes, Madison, Washington and Leon.
Brazos County’s positivity rate — the percent of positive cases to tests — was 8.21% on Thursday.
Health officials said 474,072 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.
There were 130 new probable COVID-19 cases reported in Brazos County on Thursday. To date, health officials have reported 6,250 total probable cases.