Brazos County reports 2 deaths, 392 new COVID-19 cases Thursday

Brazos County health officials reported two new deaths related to COVID-19 and 392 new cases of the virus among county residents on Thursday.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Brazos County continued to rise to an all-time high amid a surge in omicron infections, climbing to 3,496 on Thursday.

A woman in her 30s and a man in his 80s are the latest Brazos County residents to die after contracting COVID-19, health officials said. To date, 372 Brazos County residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19, according to health department figures. Both deaths occurred in January, health officials said.

Health officials said 6,361 cases of the virus reported by health care systems and testing centers were awaiting confirmation Thursday.

A Texas A&M University website said the number of active, self-reported cases of the virus among students, faculty members and staff was 987 as of Monday, the last date for which figures were posted. Classes for the spring semester started Tuesday.

