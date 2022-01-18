Brazos County reports 2 deaths, 359 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday

Brazos County health officials reported two new deaths related to COVID-19 and 359 new cases of the virus among county residents on Tuesday.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Brazos County continued to rise to an all-time high amid a surge in omicron infections, climbing to 3,286 on Tuesday.

A man in his 50s and a man in his 60s are the latest Brazos County residents to die after contracting COVID-19, health officials said. To date, 370 Brazos County residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19, according to health department figures. The deaths are the first virus-related deaths that have been reported in Brazos County since Dec. 11.

Health officials said 5,014 cases of the virus reported by health care systems and testing centers were awaiting confirmation Tuesday.

A Texas A&M University website said the number of active, self-reported cases of the virus among students, faculty members and staff was 1,014 as of Saturday, the last date for which figures were posted. Classes for the spring semester started Tuesday.

