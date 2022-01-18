Brazos County reports 2 deaths, 359 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday

Brazos County health officials reported two new deaths related to COVID-19 and 359 new cases of the virus among county residents on Tuesday.
The number of active COVID-19 cases in Brazos County continued to rise to an all-time high amid a surge in omicron infections, climbing to 3,286 on Tuesday.
A man in his 50s and a man in his 60s are the latest Brazos County residents to die after contracting COVID-19, health officials said. To date, 370 Brazos County residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19, according to health department figures. The deaths are the first virus-related deaths that have been reported in Brazos County since Dec. 11.
Health officials said 5,014 cases of the virus reported by health care systems and testing centers were awaiting confirmation Tuesday.
A Texas A&M University website said the number of active, self-reported cases of the virus among students, faculty members and staff was 1,014 as of Saturday, the last date for which figures were posted. Classes for the spring semester started Tuesday.
Brazos County officials have confirmed 38,232 cases of COVID-19 in the county since the pandemic began in March 2020. Officials with the Brazos County Health District said 34,576 cases were considered recovered as of Tuesday.
Sixty-one Brazos County residents were hospitalized Tuesday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus.
The percentage of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 in the state’s Trauma Service Area N — Brazos County and six surrounding counties — was 23.78% as of Sunday, the last date for which figures were reported. Other counties in the Brazos Valley region are Burleson, Robertson, Grimes, Madison, Washington and Leon.
Brazos County’s positivity rate — the percent of positive cases to tests — was 8.11% on Tuesday.
Health officials said 471,386 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.
There were two new probable COVID-19 cases reported in Brazos County on Tuesday. To date, health officials have reported 6,108 total probable cases.