Brazos County reports 2 deaths, 26 new COVID-19 cases Friday

Brazos County health officials reported two virus-related deaths and 26 new cases of COVID-19 among county residents Friday.

The latest Brazos County residents to die after contracting COVID-19 were a woman in her 50s and a woman in her 60s, health officials said. Both women were hospitalized, officials said.

To date, 368 Brazos County residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19, according to health department figures.

Brazos County officials have confirmed 33,572 cases of COVID-19 in the county since the pandemic began more than a year ago. The number of active cases in Brazos County rose to 217.

A Texas A&M University website said the number of active, self-reported cases of the virus among students, faculty members and staff was 59 as of Tuesday, the last date for which figures were posted.

Officials with the Brazos County Health District said 32,989 cases were considered recovered as of Friday; health officials classify all cases older than two weeks as recovered.

One Brazos County resident was hospitalized Friday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, officials said.